Holder Wells Funeral Home - Moss Point
4007 Main Street
Moss Point, MS 39563
(228) 475-2112
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holder Wells Funeral Home - Moss Point
4007 Main Street
Moss Point, MS 39563
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Holder Wells Funeral Home - Moss Point
4007 Main Street
Moss Point, MS 39563
Scott Allan Stanberry-Evangelista

October 20,1980 - April 19, 2019

Ocean Springs

Scott Allan Stanberry-Evanelista 38, of Ocean Spring Ms.passed away on April 19, 2019. Scott was born in Jacksonville, Illinois on October 20, 1980 and lived there until 1996 when he moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Scott was an Electrician for the past 19 years.He enjoyed fishing, playing "Magic Cards" with his buddies,as well as fine cuisine, cooking for friends and family and spending peaceful time at the beach.He was proceeded in death by his father James Stanberry,his paternal grandfather Wayne Stanberry his maternal grandparents Roger and Joyce Rehberg and step-father Shawn "Julio" Sheckells. He is survived by his Mother Debra Sheckells, siblings Kristy Stanberry , Josh Sheckells (Crystal) and Emily Sheckells. Nieces and nephews Alissa, Jinsey, JJ, Saskae, Morgun And Oliver. Numerous friends and family that will miss him dearly. Rest in Peace Scott, you are loved much and missed dearly. Visitation for Scott will be on Saturday May 4,2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Holder-Wells Funeral Home at 4007 Main Street Moss Point, MS with a celebration of life service beginning at 2:00 pm from the funeral home chapel. You may sign the online register book and send condolences to the family at www.holderwellsfuneralhome .com Holder-Wells Funeral Home in Moss Point, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 3, 2019
