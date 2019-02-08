Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Scott F. Beatty, age 43, of Gulfport, passed away on February 5, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Claude Danks, Jr. and Ruth Peterson Danks; and Robert F. Beatty and Martha Louise Fisher Beatty.

Survivors include his children, Hannah Jewel Beatty and Garrison Cole Beatty; his parents, Bob and Debbie Beatty; a sister, Becky Beatty; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Scott graduated from Harrison Central High School Class of 1993 and has been employed at Memorial Hospital as the Pharmaceutical Systems Administrator. At MHG, Scott was well respected by his coworkers and enjoyed the many friendships that he created there. Scott was easygoing, fun loving, always had a smile on his face, and enjoyed talking to people. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, and spending time with his family.

Visitation will be on Monday, February 11, 2019, from 4 – 6 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. A memorial service will be at 6 pm in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 120 Wall Street, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005.

An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 8, 2019
