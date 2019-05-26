The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Catholic Church
Biloxi, MS
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Catholic Church
Biloxi, MS
Scott Michael Creel

1962 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Scott Michael Creel, 56, died on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was a native and lifelong resident of Biloxi. He attended Catholic schools growing up, graduating from Notre Dame High School in Biloxi, and later receiving certification in heating and air-conditioning repair from the Jefferson Davis campus of Gulf Coast Community College.

He previously worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding as a pipefitter and in air-conditioning and heating repair.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. J.A. "Tony" Creel; and his maternal grandparents, Mrs. and Mrs. Vincent "Visko" Kuluz Sr., all of Biloxi.

He is survived by his son, Matthew Creel; parents, Gerald J. "Jerry" Creel and Frances Kuluz Creel; brother, Vincent Creel (Natalie); sister, Gerry Ann Holt (Jim); and many supportive and caring family members and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Catholic Church in Biloxi, where friends may call an hour before the Mass. Interment will be in Biloxi City Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Paul Pavlov and other caregivers for their compassionate care.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Sun Herald on May 26, 2019
