Scott (Scottie) Edward Entrekin Sr.



1973-2019



Biloxi



Scott (Scottie) Edward Entrekin Sr, 45, from Biloxi, Mississippi, passed away in his sleep from a heart attack late on March 15, 2019.



Scottie was born July 23, 1973, in Biloxi Mississippi to Robert and Brenda Entrekin. He is survived by his children: Chelsy Entrekin Pavolini and Scott (Lil' Scott) Entrekin Jr.; his grandchild Sasha Quynh Anh Bo; his siblings: Robert (Bobby) Ray Entrekin Jr., Angela Entrekin Weldy, Melissa Entrekin Reed, Jody (Lil' Jody) Entrekin, and a multitude of step brothers and sisters; his Uncle Jody Entrekin and Freddie and Glenda Gabel Thiroux; along with a plethora of cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Scottie is preceded in death by his younger brother Joseph (Joey) Leon Entrekin, his mother Brenda Jean Gabel Entrekin, his father Robert Ray Entrekin Sr., and his Aunt Donna Faye Gabel Entrekin and his grandparents.



There will be a memorial ceremony held at Southern Mississippi Funeral Services during the hours of 2:00 – 4:00 PM on Tuesday the 19th of March 2019. No interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, please have your donations made to the .