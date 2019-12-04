The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
Pass Road
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Rosenkrans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Rosenkrans


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Rosenkrans Obituary
Scott Louis Rosenkrans

1961 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Scott Louis Rosenkrans, 58, of Biloxi, MS passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Biloxi.

Mr. Rosenkrans was born in Camp Pendleton, CA and was a resident of the Gulf Coast since 1974. He was a graduate of Biloxi High School and employed in a number of restaurants along the coast for many years. Mr. Rosenkrans was a great help to his aging mother over the past years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank P. Rosenkrans, Jr.; his grandparents, Winona and Frank P. Rosenkrans, Sr.; and his sister, Kristee Crouch.

Mr. Rosenkrans' survivors include his mother, Judith Rosenkrans; his brother, Alan Rosenkrans; his aunts, Lucy Kirsch and Janet Clark; his uncles, Joe Finfrock and Ken Rosenkrans; his nephew, Nick Crouch; his niece, Casey Stockton; his great nephew, Kayden Stockton; and his dog, Doodles.

A Memorial Service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd on Pass Road in Biloxi on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:30 am.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now