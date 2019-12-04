|
Scott Louis Rosenkrans
1961 ~ 2019
Biloxi
Scott Louis Rosenkrans, 58, of Biloxi, MS passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Biloxi.
Mr. Rosenkrans was born in Camp Pendleton, CA and was a resident of the Gulf Coast since 1974. He was a graduate of Biloxi High School and employed in a number of restaurants along the coast for many years. Mr. Rosenkrans was a great help to his aging mother over the past years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank P. Rosenkrans, Jr.; his grandparents, Winona and Frank P. Rosenkrans, Sr.; and his sister, Kristee Crouch.
Mr. Rosenkrans' survivors include his mother, Judith Rosenkrans; his brother, Alan Rosenkrans; his aunts, Lucy Kirsch and Janet Clark; his uncles, Joe Finfrock and Ken Rosenkrans; his nephew, Nick Crouch; his niece, Casey Stockton; his great nephew, Kayden Stockton; and his dog, Doodles.
A Memorial Service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd on Pass Road in Biloxi on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:30 am.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 4, 2019