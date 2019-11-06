|
|
Searle H. Carson Jr.
Gulfport
Searle H. Carson Jr., age 86, of Gulfport, passed away, Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Searle was born in Gulfport and graduated from Gulfport High School in 1951. While attending the University of Southern Mississippi, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He retired from the Army in 1966 and worked for the City of Gulfport until his retirement in 1992. He also attended the U.S. Navy School of Music.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Searle H. and Eunice (Campbell) Carson; and his sister, Betty Reeves.
He is survived by his wife of 63 1/2 years, Billye (Martin) Carson; his daughters, Katherine (Bob) Froehling, Lynn (Richard) Ober; his grandchildren, Angie (Erik) Dries, Robert (Melissa) Froehling, and Billy Sudduth; his great-grandchildren, Cain Sudduth, Matthew Dries, E.J. (Emily) Dries; and 2 great-great grandchildren; his brother, Will (Barbara) Carson; and his sister, Genie Webb.
The family requests any donations be made to the Humane Society of South MS.
A Prayer Service will be held at St. James Catholic Church, on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00am. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am. A private graveside service will follow. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi is serving the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 6, 2019