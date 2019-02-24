|
Selena M. Hall
July 11, 1979-February 19, 2019
La Place
Selena M. Hall, age 39, passed away on February 19, 2019 in LaPlace, LA.
She was born to Louise "Pepper" Van Winkle-Hall in Spokane, WA on July 11, 1979, then to Biloxi, MS for her childhood, and for the last decade resided in LaPlace, LA, with her partner in life,Tim Albert along with her children.
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Hall of Biloxi, MS.
She leaves behind her mother Louise Hall of Biloxi, her three children, Austin Hall(19), Caleb Hall(14), and Alyssa Hall(10)of LaPlace, LA; sister Allison Snell, nephew Jacob Snell, nieces Alexis Snell and Elizabeth Snell of Saucier, MS
A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Lake Lawn Metarie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans, LA for immediate family from 12:00 PM-1:00 PM, the visitation for friends and family from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM.
Published in The Sun Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019