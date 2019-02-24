Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
For more information about
Selena Hall
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Selena Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Selena Hall


1979 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Selena Hall Obituary
Selena M. Hall

July 11, 1979-February 19, 2019

La Place

Selena M. Hall, age 39, passed away on February 19, 2019 in LaPlace, LA.

She was born to Louise "Pepper" Van Winkle-Hall in Spokane, WA on July 11, 1979, then to Biloxi, MS for her childhood, and for the last decade resided in LaPlace, LA, with her partner in life,Tim Albert along with her children.

She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Hall of Biloxi, MS.

She leaves behind her mother Louise Hall of Biloxi, her three children, Austin Hall(19), Caleb Hall(14), and Alyssa Hall(10)of LaPlace, LA; sister Allison Snell, nephew Jacob Snell, nieces Alexis Snell and Elizabeth Snell of Saucier, MS

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Lake Lawn Metarie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans, LA for immediate family from 12:00 PM-1:00 PM, the visitation for friends and family from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM.
Published in The Sun Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now