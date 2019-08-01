Home

Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
314 Spratt Street
Fort Mill, SC 29715
803-547-7575
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Wolfe Funeral Home
Fort Mill, MS
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Wolfe Funeral Home
Fort Mill, MS
1976 - 2019
Shane Smith Obituary
Shane Smith

July 15, 1976 - July 29, 2019

Fort Mill

Michael "Shane" Smith, age 43, passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2019.

The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Wolfe Funeral Home in Fort Mill. The memorial service will follow at Noon in the chapel.

Shane was born and raised in southern Mississippi. He recently moved to Fort Mill to work with Southland Holdings, L.L.C. in Charlotte, N.C.

Surviving are his wife of 18 years, Rhonda Leona Smith; his son, Shane-Michael Smith of Fort Mill; his daughter, Kristie and her husband, Cody Block of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; his brother, Paul McNeese and his wife Tera of Columbus, Ohio; his grandchildren, Karsyn (10) and Marley (5) Block; and his niece Brylea (9) and nephew Brycen (8) McNeese.

Shane was preceded in death by Arthur Smith, Versie Smith and Jeanette Smith

Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
