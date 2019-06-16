Shannon Rita Lestrade Covich



1927-2019



BILOXI



Shannon Covich, age 91, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at home on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born in Biloxi to Henrietta Dellenger and Charles P. Lestrade on September 11, 1927.



She graduated from Biloxi High School in 1944 at the age of 16. After high school she worked in the bookkeeping department for J.C. Penney's. She married Jerry Covich, Jr. on December 29, 1946. Together they owned and operated Covich's Pharmacy on Howard Avenue for 36 years.



Shannon loved playing golf. She and Jerry were charter members of Sunkist Country Club where she spent many days honing her golfing skills. She was affiliated with Sunkist Ladies, Broadwater Ladies, and Gulf Coast Ladies Golf associations. In 1963 she won the Women's State Amateur Championship. Shannon and her son Jerry, III were inducted into the Inaugural Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame in 1985.



After retirement from the drug store, Shannon was hired by the first Wal-Mart to be built in Biloxi and worked there for many years. A devout Catholic, she volunteered at the office of her church, Our Lady of Fatima, and often worked the Bingo there on Monday nights. She was also a member of the Slavonian Lodge Ladies Auxiliary. She loved her trips to the Casino playing the penny machines and eating lunch with her family and friends.



Shannon was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grand mother, aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jerry, and her only sibling, Leoneade (Nee Nee) Gruich. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her son, Jerry Covich, III, her daughter, Sharon Kay Gollott, her sisters-in-law, Marie Frentz and Betty Jean (Kenny) Hughes and her grandchildren, Dale Gollott (Vyvian), Sean Covich (Kate), and Mason Tully, her precious great grandchildren, Annabelle and Caroline Gollott, and Keenan Covich, and all of her many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Friends may visit from 12:30 pm until service time. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park.



Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is in charge of arrangements.