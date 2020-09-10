Sharon Kay Peyton Hanshaw
8/9/1954 - 9/4/2020
Biloxi, MS
Sharon Kay Peyton Hanshaw age 66, was born in East Biloxi, the eldest of 6 to the late Rev. Louis and Mamie Peyton on August 9, 1954. She was called home from earthly labor to reward on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Biloxi, MS.
Sharon's early religious training began under the devout guidance of her parents. Thereafter, she later united with the First Missionary Baptist Church of Biloxi, under the pastorship of the late Rev. C. M. Holloway.
As a teenager she worked at the family restaurant, The Kitty Kat, with her siblings. She was a member of the Melloteens under the direction of Mr. Bernard McDaniels and graduated from Biloxi High, Class of 1972. On December 8, 1978, she married Charles F. Hanshaw. Sharon then went on to graduate from Chris' Beauty College and embarked on her entrepreneurial journey. She owned and operated Sharon's Unlimited Beauty Salon for 21 years.
After Hurricane Katrina, she embarked on a new career as the Founder and Executive Director of Coastal Women for Change (CWC). CWC was a non-profit open to all women on the Gulf Coast. She was a natural leader and activist. Not only for the city of Biloxi, the state of Mississippi, but America and the world. She became famous by using her strength and her voice to impact change. Her love for community and people, along with her delicious pralines helped to bring a community back together. Her leadership and activism provided the opportunity to receive international recognition and be featured in numerous publications, national media, and books.
Visitation 9AM, Services 11AM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Cedar Lake Church, 11555 Cedar Lake Road in Biloxi. Burial will follow at Fernland Cemetery in Grand Bay, AL. WWW.MARSHALLFH.COM
.