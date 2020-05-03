Sharon Louise Stevenson Fayard
1949 - 2020
Gulfport
Sharon Louise Stevenson Fayard, age 70, a native of Biloxi, MS and longtime resident of Gulfport (Brentwood Community), passed away in Gulfport on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her son, John Douglas Fayard; her grandson's Collin Fayard and Dylan Cory; her parents, Doug and Louise Stevenson; her mother-in-law, Verna L. Peterson; two siblings Alvin D. Stevenson Jr. and, Leona M. Benfield; sister-in-law, Melva J. "Millie" Brewer; brother-in-law's, Jimmie Fayard, Sr., John R. St. Amant Sr.; and James O'Neil; nephews, John R. St. Amant Jr. and Ronnie Robinson; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and relatives. What a glorious reunion in Heaven that must of been.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband of over 51 years, Luther "Gary" Fayard, Sr.; her son Gary Fayard, Jr; her daughter, Janet A. Fayard; grandchildren, Trace M. Fayard, and Madelyne M. "Maddy" Fayard; sisters, Mary Ann Kisner (Mike), Lou Anna St. Amant, Julie O'Neil, Melanie Hutchins (David), and Johnnie Lynn Fayard; numerous nieces, nephews, loving cousins, relatives and friends.
She was a 1968 graduate of Biloxi High School, and moved to Gulfport after getting married. She spent many years working in the Gulfport School system while her children attended school, and was a caregiver to many elderly relatives and others throughout the years. She worked security for Lady Luck and the Hard Rock Casino's in Biloxi. Sharon was a longtime member of Handsboro Baptist Church in Gulfport, she was lovingly known to the neighborhood kids as "Momma Fayard", as she watched out for all of the kids at the bus stop for years. She will be deeply missed by her husband, son, daughter, sisters, relatives and friends.
A private family viewing was held on 4/29/20, and a Memorial Service will be planned for later when all social distancing limitations have been lifted. She will be laid to rest in Biloxi National Cemetery on Tuesday, May 5th.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made in her honor to Handsboro Baptist Church Children's Ministry at 1421 Pass Road, Gulfport, MS 39501, or to any charity of your choice.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport proudly served the family and you can sign online register, share memories, photos and condolences here with the Fayard Family on our website at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 3, 2020.