Sharon Smolcich McDonnell
1949-2020
Biloxi, MS
Sharon Smolcich McDonnell passed peacefully at home and into Heaven's arms on January 5, 2020. Sherrie, as most people knew her, was born and raised on the Point in Biloxi, MS. She was proud of her Croatian heritage and a longtime member of the Slavonian Lodge Ladies Auxiliary. She was a devoted Saints fan. She loved Mardi Gras and was a member of several carnival organizations over the years. She had many years of fun memories playing with her Pokeno "sistas". She spent her retirement years making beautiful stained glass, artfully decorated cakes, and knitting hats for the homeless. Sherrie was honored to serve God in her church and in her life and was proud to have been awarded the Bishop's Service Cross at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. She was most proud of her two children, Jason and Courtney, but would tell anyone that if she knew being a grandmother was this great, she would've started there first. She was the most loving and giving daughter, mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. She was blessed to have a wonderful husband, John, with whom she shared such a loving relationship.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Vincent L. Smolcich and Aurora M. Smolcich. She is survived by her husband, John G. McDonnell, children; Jason Rumsey (Sherry) and Courtney Snodgrass (Mark); grandchildren, Eden, Gabriel, Noelle, Jackson, and Cash; and brother, Vincent L. Smolcich, Jr.
A celebration of her life will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church in Biloxi on Friday, January 10, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 8, 2020