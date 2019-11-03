|
Sharon Blum Meyer
1945 ~ 2019
Long Beach
Sharon Blum Meyer, age 73 of Long Beach, passed away October 24, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Fred Blum.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 51 years, Renkert G. Meyer, Jr.; children, Scott Meyer, Jill ( Jason) Sanders and Beth Meyer; sister, Karen (Wayne) Disegna; grandchildren, Victoria and Freddie Meyer and Riley and Cora Sanders.
She was a native of the Long Lake Community near Rochester, NY and attended Hope College, MI and Cornell University School of Nursing, NY. Sharon was a registered Nurse who dedicated her career to providing patient care. She was an ICU Charge Nurse who worked at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center as well as Garden Park and Memorial Hospitals in Gulfport, MS .
Her accomplishments include being First Mate of the vessels, Mississippi Magic and Stray Cat, as well as maintaining unwavering patience for her occasionally surly crew. Sharon was a lover of life and Daytona 200 Motorcycle Races Pilgrim, Nursing School scholarship Philanthropist, Sunday School/VBS Teacher, Long Beach Library Lamaze Coach, Coffee Connoisseur, Player of Piano, Crime Series Watcher, Scorpio Sister, Mother of three Virgo babies, Lover of Snuggles, Devoted Beloved of her Bear, Conqueror of Odds and now, A Fierce Ancestor Ally.
After moving to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, she became an active member of First United Methodist Church of Long Beach, Long Beach Yacht Club and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Alabama-Mississippi Chapter.
Sharon worked to make her community a better place for everyone. She believed that the most important answers can be found in the heart. She cackled when things were really funny, especially dirty jokes. Sharon reminded us that things are often not as serious as they seem in the moment. She is remembered as a Light in the World.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National Multiple
Sclerosis Society, Alabama-Mississippi Chapter.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 3, 2019