Sharon Perez
Mrs. Sharon Cooper Perez

1950-2020

Gulfport, MS

Mrs. Sharon Cooper Perez, age 69, of Gulfport passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Mrs. Perez was born on November 13, 1950 in Okmulgee, OK. She grew up in West Memphis, AR where she attended West Memphis High School and Arkansas State. Her children recognized her as the "World's Greatest Mother" and she was Krewe of Fantasia Queen in 2003. She loved painting, performing in local theatres and adored her children including her fur babies. She loved traveling all across the world, especially to the 3 I's (Italy, Israel and Ireland), as well as trips to Hawaii to see her beloved son, Justin. She loved Elvis, The Beatles and spending time with her brother and friends. She will be remembered for having a gypsy look with about 6 or 7 rings on her fingers. Her infectious laugh and love of life affected everyone she met. The love for her family and friends was deep and endless.

Mrs. Perez is preceded in death by her parents, Bill E. Cooper and betty Earp Cooper.

Survivors include her husband, Dr. Jeffrey J. Perez; children, Justin Perez and Ashley Perez Burgos (Rolando); in-laws, Julie Band (Wayne), Steven Perez (Mona), Cathy O'Neil (Bill); brother, Darryl Cooper; pups, TeRouge and Trooper; cats, Francois and Ned; and turtle, Tooter-Butt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Friends may visit one-hour prior. Interment will follow in Southern Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to be made to the Humane Society of South MS, 2615 25th Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501. (228) 863-3354

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home - Orange Grove Chapel
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
My deepest condolences to Dr. Perez, Ashley, Justin, fur-babies, family, and friends. In memory of an Angel who has rightfully earned her wings.
Lashelle (Dr. Perez's Tech)
Coworker
June 9, 2020
