Shaun Carl Blake



Sept. 24, 1978 - Oct. 21, 2020



St. Martin



Shaun Carl Blake was born in Biloxi, MS to Kathy Davis & the late Eddie (Edwin A.) Blake on Sept 24, 1978. He completed his life journey, Oct 21, 2020 in New Orleans, LA, as the angels escorted him home to the loving arms of his Grandpa Bill (William C.) & Grandma Glo (Gloria Groue) Davis, Pap Pap Edwin Blake, Grammy Carole Williams Spencer, & Aunt Kimberly Spencer.



Shaun is now an awesome guardian angel for his son Forrest Cain. His family & friends will hold dear to precious memories of happy times. Shaun loved music, reading, drawing, & life. He served in the US Coast Guard. He loved his siblings: Traci (Jason) Foley, R. Christopher Blake, Kendra (Tyler Waltman) & Brandy Satchfield & Shane Blake; Nieces & nephews: Sebastian (Jillian) & D. Myler Dobbins, Travis & Hannah Foley, Emersyn & Davis Blake, Raelynn Waltman, Christian & Olivia Dinh, S. Ryan & Everleigh Blake; Stepdad: David Lust; Aunts: Betty Dugan, Glenda Fountain, Cindy (CJ) Cates; Uncles: (William) Billy Ray (Lenna) Davis, Eugene (Yuko) Blake, Trevor Lord, Kevin Spencer, & many cousins and friends.



Life is a journey full of ups & downs. Shaun would want everyone to make kindness & love for all to be your goal in life. Reach out with an open heart to support & feed the hungry, house the homeless, heal the sick & touch the heart of the lonely as we are all fighting unknown battles. Peace & love till me meet again!



Eternal rest grant to him Lord & let the perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace.



Shaun's family & friends will celebrate his life Nov. 21, 2020. Please contact a family member for details.





