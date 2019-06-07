Sheila Joyce Little (Fox)



Pascagoula



Sheila Joyce Little



1956 ~ 2019



Sheila Joyce Little, 62, of Pascagoula, MS passed away from ALS on June 4th, 2019.



Sheila was born on Sept. 24th, 1956 in Biloxi, MS. She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor's degree. She owned her own business, Sheila's Country Store, and worked for many of the Gulf Coast Casinos since they opened.



Sheila never met a stranger and that is why she has so many friends that love her. She always had a big heart and positive outlook on life. She was a very caring and loving person and will be missed dearly.



She is survived by her husband, Sherman Little; her three daughters, Christy Ford, Tiffany Ladner, Dianna Bohorquez; her sister, Deborah Depew; and twelve grandchildren.



Sheila's death was preceded by her parents; Lester and Violet Fox, as well as two brothers; James and Randy Fox.



Funeral services will be held at Southern Mississippi Funeral Services on Saturday, June 8th at 12:00 pm. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please make-a-donation to the ALS Association at http://www.alsa.org/ Published in The Sun Herald on June 7, 2019