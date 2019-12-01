|
|
Sheila Rita Staehling Lyons
1927 - 2019
Biloxi
Sheila Rita Staehling Lyons, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at her home in Biloxi.
Sheila was born on September 6, 1927 in Biloxi to Noel J. and Valerie Blanchard Staehling. She graduated from Biloxi High School and was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church as well as RCIA Assn. Sheila volunteered for many church positions. She and her husband visited all 52 states.
Sheila was predeceased by her husband, Harry T. Lyons; parents, Noel and Valerie Staehling; and one sibling, Noel J. Staehling, Jr.
She is survived my numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank SAAD's Home Healthcare, especially Monique, Sharon, and Vicky for their exceptional professional service and a special thanks to nephew Joey Staehling as her caregiver.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 1, 2019