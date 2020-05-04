Shenia Taylor
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shenia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shenia Renee Taylor

June 21, 1980-April 29, 2020

Moss Point

Ms. Shenia Renee Taylor was born on June 21, 1980, in Pascagoula, MS. She left this world for her eternal home on April 29, 2020.

Shenia leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, Terry Patterson of Pascagoula, MS and her loving & devoted father, Freddie Taylor of Moss Point, MS, and Norman Rogers of Pensacola, FL, as well as siblings, nieces, cousins, and many special friends and family. A viewing will be held at Guardian Angels Funeral Home, 2034 Old Mobile, Ave., Pascagoula, MS on May 5, 2020, from 3-4:30 p.m. Entrusted to Guardian Angels, www.guardianangelsfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Viewing
3:00 - 4:30 PM
Guardian Angels Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved