Shenia Renee TaylorJune 21, 1980-April 29, 2020Moss PointMs. Shenia Renee Taylor was born on June 21, 1980, in Pascagoula, MS. She left this world for her eternal home on April 29, 2020.Shenia leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, Terry Patterson of Pascagoula, MS and her loving & devoted father, Freddie Taylor of Moss Point, MS, and Norman Rogers of Pensacola, FL, as well as siblings, nieces, cousins, and many special friends and family. A viewing will be held at Guardian Angels Funeral Home, 2034 Old Mobile, Ave., Pascagoula, MS on May 5, 2020, from 3-4:30 p.m. Entrusted to Guardian Angels, www.guardianangelsfh.com