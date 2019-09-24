|
Sherri L Kalinauskas
September 24, 1961 - April 14, 2019
Pass Christian
In Memory
Sherri L Kalinauskas 57, of Pass Chrisitian, MS passed away at her home on Sunday, April 14, of this year, after a three year long and courageous fight with cancer. Originally from Pacifica, CA, she lived here so long she called the MS Gulf Coast her home. Sherri worked for Treasure Bay Casino from their opening until three years ago, more than twenty plus years, her family called it her second home. Sherri was married and devoted to the love of her life, Christopher Dean Kalinauskas for 41 years. Together they created a beautiful family. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother. Her home and grandchildren were her pride and joy. Sherri was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Lowery Bass from CA. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her husband Christoper Dean Kalinauskas; two sons, Jason and Zachary (Kim) Kalinauskas; daughter, Krystal (Dustin) Duvall and seven grandchildren, Dominic D and Nicholas Duvall, Caitlin, Jason II, Jayda, Johnathan and Mark Kalinauskas. Also two sisters, Lenea and Sandy and three brothers, Larry, Rodney and Tony. Plus many relatives and friends.
Although she no longer walks beside us, her infinite love, laughter, light and legacy will forever be in our hearts and memories.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 24, 2019