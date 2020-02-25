|
Mr. Sherrill Roberts
1936-2020
Biloxi
Sherrill Roberts, 83 passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Gulfport, MS at St. Joseph's Hospice. Sherrill was born in Logansport, Indiana on September 5, 1936 to Edgar and Elmar Roberts, along with his twin sister Sandra Roberts. He was of the 7th Day Adventist faith.
Sherrill joined the US Air Force and moved to Biloxi (Keesler Field) in the late 50s. He retired from Chevron but was better known for his knowledge of cars and motors. He was a master mechanic in his spare time and a jack of all trades. There wasn't anything he couldn't take apart and rebuild. He enjoyed restoring his antique cars and going to car shows. He loved car racing, especially watching his son, Ronnie Roberts and grandson, Ronnie Roberts II race dirt cars and asphalt sprint cars. Sherrill was a giver and a provider, strong and dependable. His greatest enjoyment in later life was his great grands who he loved spending time with. He was the patriarch of the Roberts family who loved his family above anything else and demonstrated his love by always being there when needed.
Sherrill is preceded in death by his mother, Elmar, his father, Edgar, his twin sister, Sandra and infant son Rodney Roberts.
He is survived by his dedicated and loving wife of 59 years, Ann Mills Roberts, his daughter Cheryl Roberts Broadus (Terry); son Ronnie Wayne Roberts (Lori); grandsons Ricky Wayne Conley (Lindsey), Jack Lee Conley (Julie), Ronnie Wayne Roberts II (Amber); granddaughter Bailie Marie Roberts; and great grandchildren Tyler and Celia Conley, Eli and Lucy Conley, Tyson and Lainey Roberts.
Funeral services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Friends may visit from 1:00 pm until service time. Interment will follow at Woolmarket Cemetery.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 25, 2020