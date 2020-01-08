Home

Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
1957 - 2019
Sherry Rogyom Obituary
Sherry Hare Rogyom

Diamondhead

Sherry Hare Rogyom passed away on December 30, 2019 in her home peacefully. She was born in Houston, Tx on February 12, 1957 to the late Elbert and Ethel Hare. Sherry is survived by her son, Shawn Smith (Meredith); grandchildren, Luke and Wyatt; sisters, Bonnie Roberts (Barry) and Debra Guidry (Wayne); brother, James "Jimmy" Hare; nieces, Bari Jean Roberts Scruggs (Kevin), Shannon Guidry and Tiffany Guidry: nephew, Wayne Guidry, Jr. (Shawna); great nieces and nephews, Rebekah Scruggs, William Walker and Haleigh Bishop.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 12pm with public visitation beginning at 11am. Interment will follow the service and take place at All Saints Mausoleum.

Because of Sherry's love and passion for animals, please consider making a donation to the Humane Society in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
