Sherry Wedgeworth Burns
1956 - 2020
Sherry Wedgeworth Burns

1956 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Sherry Wedgeworth Burns, age 63, and a resident of Gulfport, MS, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Gulfport.

Sherry was a native of Dothan, Alabama and was a long-time resident of Gulfport. She graduated from Dothan High School and worked for Bellsouth, Quality Home Health Care and LHC Group. She was a member of Redeemer Baptist Church of Gulfport. She enjoyed worshipping Christ, playing with her dogs, Buster and Cutie Lucita, and spending time with her nieces, Bailey and Britain Wedgeworth.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas Wedgeworth and Charles Wedgeworth Jr.; her son, Michael K. Burns; and her parents, Charles and Dora Wedgeworth.

Survivors include her nieces, Bailey and Britain Wedgeworth, both residents of Gulfport, MS; and her church family and friends.

Due to the circumstances of the Covid 19 Pandemic, the family will be having a visitation and graveside service on Friday, May 8th where Sherry will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of South Mississippi in Sherry Burns' name.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family and condolences may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
Evergreen Cemetery
MAY
8
Graveside service
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
