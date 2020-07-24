Ed: Patty and I are so, so very sad to see Cheryl's obituary in today's Sun Herald. We have such fond memories of you, Cheryl, Chris and Leigh's time in our neighborhood and at Westminster Pres. If you'd send me your email, I'll bring you up to speed and try to send a photo of your old home. It's particularly sad to read of someone's passing your exact age. Again, accept my condolences. cfmckinley@att.net In Hoc, Chuck

