Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Shirley Broussard Obituary
Shirley Cecelia Broussard

1947 - 2019

Biloxi

Shirley Cecelia Broussard, age 71, passed away on Sunday July 7, 2019.

Shirley was a lifelong resident of Biloxi. She retired from South Central Bell. She was a lifetime member of St. Michael Catholic Church where she served as an usher/greeter and a member of St. Vincent De Paul. Shirley was a double cancer survivor, a member of Fleur De Lis Ladies Auxiliary, and the Golden Age Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Babe and Grace Broussard and 2 brothers, Buddy Wescovich and Barry Broussard.

Survivors include 3 brothers, Pete Broussard, Mack Broussard, and George Broussard and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 14, 2019
