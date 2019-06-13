Shirley Pickich Delcambre



1927-2019



Biloxi



Shirley Pickich Delcambre was born August 27, 1927. She was a life-long resident of Biloxi and member of Blessed Seelos Catholic Church. She graduated from Biloxi High School, attended Perkinson Junior College where she obtained an Associates Degree. Upon graduation she married her husband of 66 years. She was a bookkeeper for Crystal Ice Company, and then what is now Piltz, Williams, LaRosa and Company until she became an officer of and office manager for Del's-Seaway Shrimp and Oyster Company, Inc. She was also a member of Lighthouse Business and Professional Women's Club, Slavonian Ladies Auxiliary, and served on the Board of the West Jackson County Utility District.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Delcambre, Sr., grandchild, Paul J. Delcambre, III; her parents, Albert Joseph Pickich, Sr. and Stella Fountain Pickich; her sisters, Mary Liscoe, Helen Gollott, Patricia Thiroux; and her brothers, Albert (Blue) Pickich, Jr., Shannon Pickich, Jack Pickich, and Jerry Pickich, Sr.



She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her daughters, Linda (Randall) Griggs, Darlene (Chuck) Weems; sons, Paul (Charlotte) Delcambre, Jr., Greg (Malissa) Delcambre, Barry (Stefanie) Delcambre, Sr.; grandchildren, Paula (Bill) Snyder, Rachel (Blake) Hamm, Amanda Griggs, Jennifer (Kris) Karr, Barry (Macey) Delcambre, Jr., Stephanie (Cole) Krutz, Will Delcambre, Lindsey (Wesley) McCulloch, Jamison Delcambre, Brooks Delcambre, Laura, Samantha, and Ainsley Weems; and eight great-grandchildren, Coulson, Adeline and Holden Krutz; Rhys and Raegan Hamm; Wyatt and Palmer Delcambre; Katelyn Karr and sister-in-law Jackie Sue Pickich.



The family would like to thank the staff at Canon Hospice and caregivers Val Dunning, Pat Dunning, and Judy Taylor for their dedication, love and compassion; and her nephew Deacon Gerald Pickich for celebrating the Eucharist during his regular visits.



Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Catholic Church, 356 Lameuse Street, Biloxi, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Graveside service will be held following the mass at Biloxi City Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Catholic Church, or St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy, P.O. Box 347, Biloxi, MS 39533.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary