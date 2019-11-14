|
|
Shirley Ann Gavin
1935-2019
Vancleave
Shirley Ann Gavin, age 84, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 in Ocean Springs.
Shirley was a carrier for the Sun Herald for over 25 years in the Gulf Hills and Windsor Park area.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Donald J. Gavin, Sr; her parents, George Conrad and Pansy Vaneiken.
She is survived by her children, Donald Gavin, Jr. (Gwen), Debbie Carroll, John Gavin, Terry Evans (Melvin), and Diana Mallette (Mike); brother, Robert Vaneiken; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at 5:00PM until 6:00PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd in West Jackson County. A memorial service will be held at 6:00PM on Thursday, November 14 at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 9:00AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 14, 2019