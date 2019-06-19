The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Shirley R. McDonnell

1931 - 2019

Biloxi

Shirley R. McDonnell, age 88, of Biloxi passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Shirley was a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast. She never met a stranger and was known to all as mawmaw.

Shirley was preceded in death by her mother and father; 2 brothers; and 3 sisters.

Survivors include her devoted and loving husband of 65 years, Herbert A. McDonnell; 2 daughters, Donna (Fritz) Katzenmeyer of Galveston, TX and Tina (Dennis) Esnault of D'Iberville, MS; 1 son, Bill McDonnell of Biloxi, MS; sister, Jimmie (Ellis) Cartee of Gulfport; 3 grandsons; 4 great-grandchildren; her good friend, Christa (Johnny) Glenn of Biloxi who was always there for her and she loved like one of her own; numerous family and friends; and her beloved pet, Chico.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Oncologist Allison Hall.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 19, 2019
