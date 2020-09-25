Mrs. Sylvia Waltman Rolkosky
1936-2020
Biloxi, MS
Mrs. Sylvia Waltman Rolkosky, age 83, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Biloxi, MS. She was born on November 12, 1936 in Biloxi, MS. She was a graduate of Biloxi High School and retired from Biloxi Public School System after 28 years. During her spare-time she enjoyed cooking, fishing, going to church, playing penny slots with Lynell Schneider and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Rolkosky is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Victoria Waltman; her loving husband of 65 years, Stanley Rolkosky; and siblings, Ray Waltman, Adam Waltman, Eve Godsey, Paris Waltman and Paul Waltman.
Survivors include her children, Deborah (David) Morton and Stanley (Pam) Rolkosky, Jr.; grandchildren, Sheri (Paul) Krause, Ernie (Jan) LeBatard, Chris (Christy) LeBatard, Crystal (Jason) Fox, Michael (Kimberly) LeBlanc, Steven Rolkosky, Shana (Cedric) Rolkosky and Kristina (Matthew) Smith; fifteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Merit Health and Dr. Eva Magiros for their continued care and support.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Biloxi. Friends are invited to visit one-hour prior. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family.