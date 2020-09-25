1/1
Shirley Rolkosky
1936 - 2020
Mrs. Sylvia Waltman Rolkosky

1936-2020

Biloxi, MS

Mrs. Sylvia Waltman Rolkosky, age 83, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Biloxi, MS. She was born on November 12, 1936 in Biloxi, MS. She was a graduate of Biloxi High School and retired from Biloxi Public School System after 28 years. During her spare-time she enjoyed cooking, fishing, going to church, playing penny slots with Lynell Schneider and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Rolkosky is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Victoria Waltman; her loving husband of 65 years, Stanley Rolkosky; and siblings, Ray Waltman, Adam Waltman, Eve Godsey, Paris Waltman and Paul Waltman.

Survivors include her children, Deborah (David) Morton and Stanley (Pam) Rolkosky, Jr.; grandchildren, Sheri (Paul) Krause, Ernie (Jan) LeBatard, Chris (Christy) LeBatard, Crystal (Jason) Fox, Michael (Kimberly) LeBlanc, Steven Rolkosky, Shana (Cedric) Rolkosky and Kristina (Matthew) Smith; fifteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Merit Health and Dr. Eva Magiros for their continued care and support.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Biloxi. Friends are invited to visit one-hour prior. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Memories & Condolences
September 25, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
