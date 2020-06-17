Shirley Rose (Dale) Prine1939-2020PerkinstonMrs. Shirley Rose Prine, 81, of Perkinston, passed away June 14, 2020 at her residence. Prior to her retirement she was Teller Supervisor at Whitney Bank in Gulfport. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Eula Dale; brother, Tommy Dale and Bobby Dale and one sister, Gussie Hickman.She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Paul Prine of Perkinston; four children, Carol Griffin (Danny) of Gulfport, Denice Gorman (Karl) of Perkinston, Paula Cooper (Greg) of Perkinston and Bill Prine (Paula) of Perkinston; four grandchildren, Danielle, Chase, Korey and Allison and eleven great-grandchildren, Chance, Madison, Emma Grace, Blake, Olivia, Jase, Braxton, Jacqueline, Cooper, Kamden and Dale. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and was a friend to all.Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., June 17, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery. Moore Funeral Services in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.