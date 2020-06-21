Shirley Sue Robinson Paulk
1940 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Shirley Sue Robinson Paulk, 79, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Biloxi.
Mrs. Paulk was born in Harrison County, MS on July 9, 1940. She enjoyed gardening and ceramics. Mrs. Paulk loved being outdoors and helping people.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Herman Paulk; her parents, Dewey Clyde Robinson and Myrtle Ann Santa Cruz; and her siblings, William F. Robinson and Patrick C. Robinson.
Mrs. Paulk's survivors include her children, Roxanna St. Clair, Lillian (Randy) Holley, Mark (Jean) Paulk and Linda Paulk; her grandchildren, Justin, MiMi, Mary Ann, Crista and Lilia; four great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Gloria Mayo and Mary Ann Parker.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to Kare In Home Health and Hospice and to Dr. Allison Wall and Brittany Hicks, NP for the care provided for Mrs. Paulk
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made in Mrs. Paulk's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to The Special Olympics.
Funeral Services will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:30 am. Friends may visit from 10:30 am until service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family.
Published in The Sun Herald from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.