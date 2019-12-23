|
Shirley Thomas Schiro
New Orleans
Shirley Thomas Schiro passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Roy Schiro. Mother of Perry Soniat, Mike Soniat and Jeff Soniat. Grandmother of Aaron, Michele, Rachael, Alex, Michael, Amanda, Casandra and Heith. Great Grandmother of Gabby, Emily, Josiah, Jeremiah, Mason, Ezra, Camilla, Savannah, Victoria, Sean, Grace, Brice and Blake. Sister of John C. Thomas, II. Daughter of the late John C. Thomas and Anna M. Thomas.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, starting at 12:00 PM, followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Cypress Grove Cemetery. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 23, 2019