Shirley Ann Mickoul Thornton
Biloxi
age 86, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Biloxi. Private services were held. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi was honored to serve this family.View full obituary at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on May 17, 2020.