Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Watson


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Watson Obituary
Shirley Jean Watson

1946 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Shirley Watson, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, age 73, passed away on April 1, 2020 in Gulfport, MS.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard Boshonig and Dorothy Green; her sister, Judy Pruitt.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jack Watson; one daughter, Tracy (Douglas) Ingram; three grandchildren, Kristi (Jamie) Johnson, Michelle (Christopher) Hyatt, and Brooke Ingram; and three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Riddle, Ethan Hyatt and Emery Hyatt.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd Gulfport, MS served the family.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -