Shirley Jean Watson
1946 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Shirley Watson, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, age 73, passed away on April 1, 2020 in Gulfport, MS.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard Boshonig and Dorothy Green; her sister, Judy Pruitt.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jack Watson; one daughter, Tracy (Douglas) Ingram; three grandchildren, Kristi (Jamie) Johnson, Michelle (Christopher) Hyatt, and Brooke Ingram; and three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Riddle, Ethan Hyatt and Emery Hyatt.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd Gulfport, MS served the family.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2020