The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Resources
More Obituaries for Shonda Waybright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shonda Waybright


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shonda Waybright Obituary
Mrs. Shonda "Sally" Waybright

1969 - 2019

Gautier

Shonda "Sally" Waybright, age 49, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Mrs. Waybright was a native and lifelong resident of Gautier, MS. She was a loving wife, mother and nana. She was very artistic and enjoyed framing and antiques.

Mrs. Waybright is survived by her husband of eight years, David Waybright, Sr.; two daughters, Jennifer Wright and Lindsay Shuster; one son, Alex (Ty) Shuster; step-daughter, Michelle Waybright; step-son, David Waybright, Jr.; mother, Carolyn Dodds; sister, Allana Taylor Allman; and five grandchildren, Emmalee, Isaiah, Lukas, Norah Gray, and Ezra.

There will be a private service. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now