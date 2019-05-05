|
|
Mrs. Shonda "Sally" Waybright
1969 - 2019
Gautier
Shonda "Sally" Waybright, age 49, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Mrs. Waybright was a native and lifelong resident of Gautier, MS. She was a loving wife, mother and nana. She was very artistic and enjoyed framing and antiques.
Mrs. Waybright is survived by her husband of eight years, David Waybright, Sr.; two daughters, Jennifer Wright and Lindsay Shuster; one son, Alex (Ty) Shuster; step-daughter, Michelle Waybright; step-son, David Waybright, Jr.; mother, Carolyn Dodds; sister, Allana Taylor Allman; and five grandchildren, Emmalee, Isaiah, Lukas, Norah Gray, and Ezra.
There will be a private service. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 5, 2019