|
|
Mr. Sidney Lanier Rushing
Aug. 20, 1930 - Nov. 18, 2019
Gulfport
Sidney Lanier Rushing, a dedicated and loyal servant of the community passed away quietly after a brief illness at Gulfport Memorial Hospital, Monday, November 18th, 2019. He was born to Ned McKinley Rushing, Sr. and Emma Rushing on August 20th, 1930, in Carthage, Mississippi.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn P. Rushing, one son Sidney Lanier Rushing, Jr. of San Marcos, Texas, one daughter Dr. Kim Rushing Ingram (Bobbie), two grandsons Julian Lanier Ingram, University of Texas, San Antonio (UTSA) and Kenny Gregory Ingram all of Humble, Texas. He is also survived by one brother, Ned McKinley Rushing, Sr. (Frankie) of Carthage, Mississippi and two sisters Annie R. Hayes of Yorba Linda, California and Mildred A. Woodruff of Jackson, Mississippi, several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Ollie L. Rushing and De Priest Rushing.
After graduating from high school, Sidney entered Jackson College for two (2) years before the drafting process started. He volunteered and served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955, as an Intelligence and Administrative Specialist. During this time, he was very active in the Korean War. Upon receiving an Honorable Discharge, Mr. Rushing enrolled in Mississippi Valley College in Itta Bena, Mississippi. He earned his B.S. Degree in Political Science and later earned a Master's Degree in Administration and Supervision from Southern University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He furthered his educational studies at Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Illinois. He was very proud of an Honorary Doctor of Law Degree bestowed upon him from Cincinnati Metropolitan College, Cincinnati, Ohio, for his outstanding service to higher education and recognition as a dynamic leader, a successful businessman, and an excellent role model for aspiring graduates.
Sidney moved to Gulfport in the late 50's and was employed in the Gulfport Schools from 1958-1971, with eleven (11) of these years spent at Thirty-Third Avenue High School and two (2) at Gulfport East High School. In 1971, he was employed by Hancock Bank as an Employment Interviewer. He later moved upward into various positions. Lastly, in his banking career he was promoted to Loan Officer. In 1974, he was named Vice President. He remained in this position until his retirement. He also was a tax consultant and a history and geography instructor at Tougaloo College, Tougaloo, Mississippi.
Sidney joined Saint Mark United Methodist Church in 1958, after becoming employed with the Gulfport City School District. He has served diligently as President of the Administrative Board, Secretary of the Finance Committee, Chairman of the Building Committee, Lay Leader, membership on the Board of the Pastor Parish Relations Committee, Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Katrina Church Repairs Committee. He was the Adult Sunday School Teacher for the 4L's (where they love, laugh, live, and learn) for approximately 20 plus years until his recent illness. He also served on numerous committees and boards to include the Methodist Senior Services-Seashore District, The United Methodist Hour, United Children's Home, Coastal Family Health, Saint Vincent De Paul, John C. Robinson "Brown Condor" Historical Association, Gulfside Assembly of the United Methodist Church, Gulfport, Mississippi Enterprise for Technology, a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and the Soria City Lodge 542 PHA. He was also a member of the Gulfport Planning Commission for 32 years. Sidney has received numerous honors, awards, and recognitions for his work in academics, business, and the community.
After retiring from Hancock Bank in 1994, Sidney dedicated his life "Full Time" to serving others. He immediately became actively involved in Habitat for Humanity, serving as president for the local Harrison County organization with the responsibility for the development of Habitat Village, located on South Carolina Avenue.
When Harrison County and Jackson County Habitat for Humanity International merged to form the Mississippi Gulf Coast Habitat for Humanity, God presented him with a new assignment and Sidney became president and CEO of the Gaston Point Community Development Corporation. Its mission was to improve the quality of life for residents in the community of Gaston Point and beyond if there was a need. This organization repaired housing, provided affordable housing and fast advanced to include a Mentorship Program, a Summer Enrichment Program for children, twelve (12) week Entrepreneurship Sessions and all "Free" because of the grants he wrote and donations he solicited.
Sidney's philosophy was "I want to make my community a better place than I found it."
A special thanks is extended to Dr. Cyril Bethala and his wonderful staff for many years of loving service, Dr. Bassam R. Baroudi and his great staff, Memorial Hospital Staff, Jamie Wendling FNP-BC, and Sartin's Discount Drug Store owner and employees.
A funeral service will be held Friday, November 22nd, 2019 at 12:00 noon with visitation from 11:00 am – 12:00 noon at St. Mark United Methodist Church 3350 28th St. Gulfport, MS 39501.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Saint Mark' s Vacation Bible School Ministry, 3350 28th Street, Gulfport, Mississippi.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 21, 2019