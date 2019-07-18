Singleton Alister "Mac" McInnis



August 21,1943 - July 11,2019



Moss Point/ Fairhope



Singleton Alister McInnis III (Mac)



Mac went to be with the Lord on July 11,2019 in Houston Texas after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on August 21, 1943 in Wrightsville Beach, NC.



He graduated from Moss Point High School in 1961 where he played football. He graduated from Mississippi State University in 1965 with a degree in business.



He served in the ArmyNational Guard from 1965-1971.



After graduation he was employed by Pascagoula Moss Point Bank. Over the years, he acquired a love for real estate and developed MACLAND Disposal.He was an avid fisherman and hunter.



Mac was preceded in death by parents Singleton Alister McInnis Jr. and Louise McInnis



He was also preceded in death by children Singleton Alister McInnis IV, Grace McInnis, and Jack McInnis



Mac is survived by his loving wife of 21



years Jackie Albritton McInnis.



He is also survived by a brother John (Rose) McInnis of Ocean Springs.



He came to know Christ at the age of 35. His greatest passion was sharing this love of Jesus with others. In his last years, he greatly enjoyed being a part of the ministry at the Stephens Center. Mac was also devoted to helping get the message of the gospel to the African people. Mac was a man after God's own heart.



Visitation will be Friday July 19, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Holder-Wells Funeral Home 4007 Main Street Moss Point, MS.The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am from the chapel. Burial will follow in Griffin cemetery in Moss Point.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Here's Life Africa 2001 W. Plano Pkwy. #3435 Plano, TX 75075



You may sign the online register book and send condolences to the McInnis family atwww.holderwellsfuneralhome.com.



Holder-Wells Funeral Home in Moss Point, MS is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on July 18, 2019