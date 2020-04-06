|
|
Skender "Moose" Kek
July 13, 1965- April 2, 2020
Diamondhead, MS
It is with deep sadness that the family of Skender "Moose" Kek announces his passing at 11:47PM on April 2, 2020 at the age of 54. Skender passed away from a long health battle at his Diamondhead home, surrounded by his family.
Skender was born in Germany, but he grew up in Baytown, TX. He enlisted in the Army after graduating from from Sterling High School. After returning home from the Army, he entered into the Construction field as a Mason apprentice and worked his way up to Director of Construction for Citadel Builders of Metairie, LA.
Skender married his wife Ginger on September 21, 1996 and together they had two beautiful children, Isabella 15, and Tristin 12. He enjoyed working, spending time with his family and playing Golf. Skender was a man of God and a true patriot. He will be missed dearly!
Skender is preceded in death by his parents, Kadri Prebreza and Paulina Kek. He is survived by his loving wife; children; and his siblings, Nino, Bedrie, Sala and Thomas.
A private funeral service for his family will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a late date. Flower arrangements may be delivered to the family residence at 6868 Awini Court, Diamondhead, MS 39525.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 6, 2020