Smith Joel Brown
1934 - 2020
Smith Joel Brown

1934 ~ 2020

Diamondhead

Mr. Smith Joel Brown, age 86, of Diamondhead, MS, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in Gulfport. Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Kaarin C. Brown of Diamondhead; two children, Jennifer L. Brown and Lindsay S.Brown of Perkinston, MS; a brother, Parker H. Brown and wife, Caroline of California; and several nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, services will not be held at this time. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Pass Christian is serving the family. The online guestbook may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 20, 2020.
July 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
