Catherine "Cathy" Miles Smith
Perry
Catherine "Cathy" Miles Smith, 59, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kathleen. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.
Cathy was born in Dover, Ohio, and grew up in the Biloxi, Mississippi, area. She married the love of her life, Wesley A. Smith, who was career Air Force, and they lived around the U.S., just as she had done growing up in a military family. Cathy loved celebrating Mardi Gras, especially with her late mother, and enjoyed the parades, costumes, King cakes, etc. They settled in Perry, Georgia, in 2006, and Cathy worked at Bank of Perry, as a Senior Banker. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Cathy was preceded in death by her mother, Laurene Miles.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Wesley A. Smith of Perry; her children, Miles Smith and Paige Foskey (Dusty), both of Kathleen; her father, Pat Miles of Ocean Springs, MS; her sisters, Patsy Edie (Thom) of Applegate, MI, and Wanda Smith (Spencer) of Vancleave, MS; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 21, 2020