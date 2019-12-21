Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
Sonny Kirschenheuter


1947 - 2019
Sonny Kirschenheuter Obituary
Sonny Kirschenheuter

1947 ~ 2019

Pass Christian, MS

Sonny Kirschenheuter, 72, a resident of Pass Christian, MS passed away on Sunday December 15, 2019.

Sonny was born March 20, 1947 in Gulfport. He was a member of the ILA Longshoremen Local #1303 for many years and the owner and operator of Sonny's Pallets for over 30 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Gulfport and a loyal member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He was a friend to everyone; he never met a stranger and he enjoyed helping people. His main priority in life was to be a good provider for his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William J. "Jakie" and Willie Mae Williams Kirschenheuter; one brother, Charles Raymond "Moon"; one sister, Gwen Lizana; and one nephew, RayRay Kirschenheuter.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gloria Ladner Kirschenheuter; two sons, William J. "Will" and Jason Lee; four grandchildren, Malerie, Logan "Jake", Lauren and Kendall; five great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Betty Burnthorne (Louis), Bobbie Scarborough (Bookie) and Sandy Kirschenheuter. He also leaves behind his best friend, Brian Hagwood, who was like a brother to him and a host of close friends and family.

Special thanks to Ochsner Hospital (New Orleans), Mississippi Home Health and Deaconess Hospice.

Friends are invited to join the family for visitation from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22nd at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach, MS. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

The online guestbook may be signed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
