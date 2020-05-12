Spencer Bacon
SMSgt. Spencer James Bacon, USAF Retired

Gulfport

Age 72, passed away on May 9, 2020 in Gulfport, MS. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport is serving the family. Full obit will be available at www.riemannfamily.com


Published in The Sun Herald on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your passing. We sure had a good time and made some good memories while stationed in Spain. You will always live on in my memories. God speed Spencer.
Frank Jr
May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
