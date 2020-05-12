SMSgt. Spencer James Bacon, USAF Retired
Gulfport
Age 72, passed away on May 9, 2020 in Gulfport, MS. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport is serving the family. Full obit will be available at www.riemannfamily.com
Gulfport
Age 72, passed away on May 9, 2020 in Gulfport, MS. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport is serving the family. Full obit will be available at www.riemannfamily.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 12, 2020.