Spencer Lyles Gray Sr.
1934 - 2020
Spencer Lyles Gray Sr.

1934-2020

Gulfport, MS

Spencer Lyles Gray Sr. fell asleep in death on October 25, 2020. He was born January 5, 1934 to Elvira Lyles and George Gray Jr. He is survived by the love of his life, Ethel L. Gray. They enjoyed 62 years of life together as one.

Spencer is survived by one son: Spencer L. Gray Jr (Sharon); six daughters: Marlene Gray Bell (Jerome), Terry L. Gray, Cheryl Gray Ross (Michael), Monica McElroy (Stacey), Stephanie Ceccarelli (Mark) and Margaret E. Gray; seven grandchildren, Nick (Lacy) and Kyle (Zana) Gray, Zachary and Zoey Ceccarelli, Declan, Aidan and Tessa McElroy, Ramon Russell (Ava) and Jonathan Bell; and two great granddaughters: Jaelyn and Tyler Russell. He is also survived by three sisters, Delores Anderson, Dorothy Johnson (Melvin) and Patricia Hooper; and one brother: Albert Hooper (Lois).

Spencer greeted every day as he stepped outside in the mornings with a hearty "Hello World!". It was his way of starting the day off on a positive note. He always endeavored to share morsels of wisdom, a life experience that made you laugh or a word of encouragement to those who needed it.

Spencer spoke often of the many successes he enjoyed throughout his life, as well as the good decisions he made, starting with making a life with Ethel. Together they and their family made the decision to apply the words found in Joshua 24:15, 'But as for me and my household we will serve Jehovah.' Spencer lived with a hope of a bright future to come. We his family are truly grateful for the love, faith, knowledge and hope he continually imparted to us.

The Gray Family would like to thank the multitude of family and friends for sharing with us how much he was loved. We will not grow weary of sharing what you remembered about Spencer Lyles Gray Sr.

Private services will be held a later date. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve the Gray family.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
November 2, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
