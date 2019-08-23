|
CPO Stanford Lee Ladner, U.S. Navy (Retired)
1928-2019
Gulfport
CPO Stanford Lee Ladner, U.S. Navy (Retired), age 90, of Gulfport, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.
Mr. Ladner was born to Howard F. and Clara Lee Pratt Ladner. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired after 20 years of service. Following his active duty service, he worked at Keesler Air Force Base as an electronics instructor for 23 years. Mr. Ladner was a longtime member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Gulfport where he served the church in many capacities, including Senior Warden.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Henley Ladner; his children, Kevin Douglas Ladner (April Marie McNutt Ladner) and John Lee Ladner. He is also survived by his sister, Doris Estelle Wentworth.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be held one hour prior.
Burial with full military honors to be rendered by the U.S. Navy will be at Ladner Cemetery in Saucier following funeral services.
Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 23, 2019