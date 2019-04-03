Stanley D. Cady



1928 ~ 2019



Kiln



Stanley D. Cady, age 91, of Kiln, MS passed away on April 1, 2019.



Stanley enjoyed old time country and bluegrass music. He played electric bass guitar and he was in a band with his brothers in the 1960's. He was a jack-of-all-trades having worked on an international pipeline in Venezuela, owned his own auto-mechanics garage and even delivered the U.S. mail. In 1962 he went to work for Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids, IA, where he worked as a radio technician until his retirement in 1990.



He married Bonnie Brecht on January 3, 1955 in Mankato, MN. Together, they lived in Minnesota, Idaho and Benton County, Iowa before settling in Toddville, IA where they spent most of their married life, raising four daughters. They moved to Kiln, MS in 1997.



Stan was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; his parents, Charles and Ella Mae Cady; 4 brothers, Royal Cady, Bill Cady, Leo Cady, and Cliff Cady; 3 sisters, Luella Rasmussen, Leona Shockman, and Millie Wells; and a son-in-law, Glenn Brown.



He is survived by his children, Nelda (Jeff) Cady, Cheryl (Dean) Meyer, Lauri Brown, and Brenda (Larry) Fertitta; 2 sisters, Charlotte (Johnny) Lundholm, and Rose Etta Andrews; five grandsons, Joseph Springer, Micheal Cady, Justin (Jamie) Springer, Matthew Cady, and Adam Brown; as well as several great grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 1 – 2 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian. The service will be at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the .



An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary