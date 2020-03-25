|
Colonel Stanley Arthur Taylor, USAF, Ret.
1931 - 2020
Ocean Springs
Colonel Stanley Arthur Taylor, 88, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS. Stan was born in Lucedale Mississippi to Thomas J. Taylor and Dora Irene Tanner Taylor. He grew up and worked on the family farm from an early age.
Stan graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering in May of 1954 and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force the same day. He continued to serve for 26 years. After Pilot training, Stan flew for Tactical Air Command, eventually becoming a Command Pilot and logging over 8,400 hours of flying time. Stan also trained in Communications-Electronics and served as a Communications Officer for 9 years. In 1966 he was reassigned to the cockpit during the Southeast Asia Conflict and flew recon missions in Korea for a year. In addition, Stan flew training support missions. In 1972, he returned to Communications in the Washington D.C. area and served for 5 years as Commander of the 2044th Communications Group at the Pentagon. Stan retired from the Air Force in 1980.
Among the many decorations awarded to Colonel Taylor are the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with 3 Oak leaf clusters, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal with 1 Oak Leaf cluster (Korea), Air Force Longevity Service Award with 5 Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal with 1 Oak leaf cluster and Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with 1 Oak leaf cluster. After retiring, Stan was primarily self-employed. He enjoyed repairing small engines, working outdoors and helping family and friends. As an avid fan, Stan enjoyed watching Mississippi State sports and Saints football.
Stanley was preceded in death by his brother Dwain "Ikey" Taylor and his son-in-law Scott Miller.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruth; his daughters, Debra (Walt) Trobaugh, Doria (Evan) Taylor-Chang, Karen Renee (John) Sandstrum, and Joanna Miller; and six grandchildren, Taylor Marie, Walter, Anna, Wade, Louie and Grant.
Stanley lived his life by the motto: "Live so that when your friends and children think of fairness and integrity, they think of you."
Stan was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs for many years. The family prefers donations to the Church (921 Ocean Ave, Ocean Springs, MS 39564) or the (www.arthriitis.org) in lieu of flowers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
