Stella Paige
1935 - 2020
Stella Plummer Mason Paige

1935-2020

Woolmarket

Stella Plummer Mason Paige, age 85, passed away on July 15, 2020 in Woolmarket, MS.

She was born on July 11, 1935 in Long Beach, graduated as Valedictorian from Woolmarket High School, and was a lifetime member of Coalville United Methodist Church. She was also the founder of Coalville Grocery in Woolmarket.

She was preceded in death by spouses, Von Mason and Lionel Paige; her parents, Clinton and Nancy Plummer; her siblings, Virginia Fayard, Evelyn Cunsolo, C.M. Plummer, Bill Plummer, Herbert Plummer, Jimmy Plummer, Norris Plummer and Dixie Schankin; her grandaughter, April Mason Harris; and her great-granddaughter, Maycie Elyse Thornton.

She is survived by her children, David, Garry and Ricky Mason, Robin Mason Bond, and Travis Paige; her step-daughter, Donna Lynn Cooley; her grandchildren, Marc, Jonathan, Michelle and September Mason, Mason and Paige Bond, Brodi and Presley Paige, Dusty, Ashton, Triston and Shelton Cooley; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family wishes to give a special thanks to Mike and Nancy Willis, Lester and April Baldwin, Monica Mason, and Saad Hospice, especially Erin.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020, with a visitation starting at 1:00 pm at Coalville United Methodist Church, Woolmarket. Interment will follow at Coalville Cemetery.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport served the family. An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
01:00 PM
Coalville United Methodist Church
JUL
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Coalville United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

1 entry
July 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
