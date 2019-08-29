Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
(601) 928-4522
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Wiggins
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Wiggins
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Carraway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Carraway


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie Carraway Obituary
Stephanie Lynn Carraway

Jul. 24, 1961 - Aug. 25, 2019

Lucedale

Stephanie Lynn Carraway, 58, of Lucedale, MS went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Luther Carraway and Mary Lee Stubblefield; sister, Lillian Grace Carraway. She is survived by her brother, John (Jamie) Carraway of Hurley, MS; nephews and niece, Conner Hayes, Aiden Thomas and Ashlynn Elise Carraway; and her best friend Dawn Gilbert and her son Karl of Lucedale, along with numerous relatives and other close friends.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Wiggins. Stephanie had worked in health care and Information Technology her entire adult life at Baptist Hospital in Memphis, TN, Trumball Labs in Memphis, TN, St. Dominics in Jackson, MS, George Regional in Lucedale, MS, Providence Hospital in Mobile, AL, Cortex based in Seattle, WA and Gulfport Memorial in Gulfport, MS. She was a Medical Technologist, a healthcare analyst and also obtained many certifications along with a BA and a Masters in System Administration. Education and technology were two of her passions.

Stephanie loved her family most of all. Although undergoing chemotherapy throughout the past 8 plus years, she rarely missed an event featuring her family but most importantly her nephews and niece. She will be remembered lovingly and missed by all who knew her. Heaven gained a bright, new angel.

A visitation will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM followed by a Celebration of Life service beginning at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Wiggins. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins, MS is handling these arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now