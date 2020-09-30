1/
Stephen McNair
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Duncan McNair, Jr.

1936 – 2020

Pass Christian

Stephen Duncan McNair, Jr. age 84, of Pass Christian, passed away on September 27, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Grandmain McNair. He is survived by his two daughters; Shelly McNair-Dolese (Ned) and Leslie McNair; his four grandchildren, Kyle Killeen Torres (Alejandro), Andrew Killeen, Liliane Bullock and Margot Bullock; his loving partner Georgia Kuhner; and many other relatives and friends.

Steve was born and raised in Clarksdale, Mississippi. He graduated from Ole Miss with a degree in Civil Engineering and settled in Pass Christian in 1973, with his family.

He was an active member of the Pass Christian Yacht Club and served as Commodore. He was also a vital member of Trinity Episcopal Church, serving many years on the Vestry.

Steve enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends, especially if his deer, duck or fish arrived at his house cleaned, processed and ready to eat. He also had an abiding love for all things sweet; he never met a candy, baked good or ice cream he didn't like.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Dunbar Village and Notre Dame Hospice for their incredible care and compassion.

Visitation will be at Trinity Episcopal Church on Thursday, October 1, from 8:30AM – 10:30AM. A private memorial service will be held and interment will take place in Live Oak Cemetery.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and online tributes may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved