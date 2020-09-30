Stephen Duncan McNair, Jr.
1936 – 2020
Pass Christian
Stephen Duncan McNair, Jr. age 84, of Pass Christian, passed away on September 27, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Grandmain McNair. He is survived by his two daughters; Shelly McNair-Dolese (Ned) and Leslie McNair; his four grandchildren, Kyle Killeen Torres (Alejandro), Andrew Killeen, Liliane Bullock and Margot Bullock; his loving partner Georgia Kuhner; and many other relatives and friends.
Steve was born and raised in Clarksdale, Mississippi. He graduated from Ole Miss with a degree in Civil Engineering and settled in Pass Christian in 1973, with his family.
He was an active member of the Pass Christian Yacht Club and served as Commodore. He was also a vital member of Trinity Episcopal Church, serving many years on the Vestry.
Steve enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends, especially if his deer, duck or fish arrived at his house cleaned, processed and ready to eat. He also had an abiding love for all things sweet; he never met a candy, baked good or ice cream he didn't like.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Dunbar Village and Notre Dame Hospice for their incredible care and compassion.
Visitation will be at Trinity Episcopal Church on Thursday, October 1, from 8:30AM – 10:30AM. A private memorial service will be held and interment will take place in Live Oak Cemetery.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and online tributes may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com