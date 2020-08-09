Stephen Dale Miles, Sr.
August 4, 2020
Daphne, Alabama
Stephen Dale Miles, Sr., 75, a resident of Daphne, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Steve was in the automotive business for many years. He was an avid Alabama Football fan and also loved hunting and playing golf.
Steve is survived by his wife, Patricia D. Miles, of Daphne; son, Steve D. (Terri) Miles, Jr., of Daphne; daughter, Dayna (Patrick) Roush, of Davie, FL; grandchildren, Olivia Miles, Victoria Miles, Kaylee Roush, Emerie Roush, Bonnie (Bradley) Chisenhall, and Chase (Morgan) Wilson; great granddaughter, Tatum Chisenhall.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Murl and Claudia Mayfield Miles.
A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Shriners Hospitals for Children
.
