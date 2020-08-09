1/1
Stephen Miles Sr.
Stephen Dale Miles, Sr.

August 4, 2020

Daphne, Alabama

Stephen Dale Miles, Sr., 75, a resident of Daphne, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Steve was in the automotive business for many years. He was an avid Alabama Football fan and also loved hunting and playing golf.

Steve is survived by his wife, Patricia D. Miles, of Daphne; son, Steve D. (Terri) Miles, Jr., of Daphne; daughter, Dayna (Patrick) Roush, of Davie, FL; grandchildren, Olivia Miles, Victoria Miles, Kaylee Roush, Emerie Roush, Bonnie (Bradley) Chisenhall, and Chase (Morgan) Wilson; great granddaughter, Tatum Chisenhall.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Murl and Claudia Mayfield Miles.

A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

ARRANGEMENTS BY

WOLFE-BAYVIEW

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY, INC.

27409 US HWY 98

DAPHNE, AL

(251)625-2900

www.wolfefuneralhomes.com


Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home
27409 US Highway 98
Daphne, AL 36526
(251) 626-1413
Memories & Condolences
August 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
