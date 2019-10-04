|
|
Stephen Matthew Pisarich
1953-2019
Biloxi, MS
Stephen Matthew Pisarich, age 65, of Biloxi, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in his childhood home in Biloxi surrounded his loved ones.
Stephen was born in Biloxi where he remained a lifelong and devoted resident of the Coast. He was a master plumber and was proud to work with his father, where he eventually took over his father's local business, Pisarich Plumbing.
Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Mary Pisarich; and his sister, Molly Cox.
Survivors include his children, Stephen (Meggan) Pisarich, Matthew Pisarich, Averil (Jeffery) Thomas, Alexander (Carly) Pisarich; and his eight beloved grandchildren, Madelyn, Silas, Kempton, Melody, Juliana, Brody, Rileigh, and Jasper.
He was most proud and took the greatest pleasure in raising his children then getting to watch his children raise his grandchildren. There was never a more devoted or loving father and grandfather and he will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church where friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 4, 2019